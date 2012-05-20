PARIS May 20 Air France-KLM on Sunday
denied it plans to cut 5,000 jobs by 2015 through a voluntary
redundancy plan, as reported by the website of French daily Le
Figaro.
The paper said Air France-KLM, which employs 103,000 staff,
would try to speed up natural attrition. Every year, about 800
people leave the company, but Le Figaro said it wants to double
that number with a voluntary redundancy plan that would be open
to all staff members.
"For the moment there are absolutely no negotiations about
possible job cuts, these are just rumors," an Air France-KLM
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Air France-KLM on May 4 told unions the company needs deep
cuts in labor costs as it battles low-cost rivals and record
fuel prices.
So far, Air France-KLM has said it would try to avoid forced
redundancies, but is calling for 20 percent efficiency gains in
the airline's network by 2014.
The Franco-Dutch airline is negotiating the second and most
difficult stage of a restructuring plan that aims to shed 2
billion euros ($2.6 billion) of both debt and operating costs
over three years.
It says its labor contracts stand in the way of heading off
growing competition from low-cost carriers led by Britain's
easyJet and a historic fuel bill which is set to rise by
1 billion euros in 2012.
Air France-KLM, formed in 2004 from the French and Dutch
flagship carriers, is 15.8 percent owned by the French
government.
Europe's other leading legacy carriers, like Air France-KLM,
are confronting losses in their short-haul operations, leading
to a wave of painful contract negotiations and strikes.