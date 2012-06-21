* Says excess staff total 3,410, mostly ground staff
* French Labour Minister says airline must be saved
* Air France-KLM shares close up over five percent
(Adds union comment)
By James Regan
PARIS, June 21 Air France announced more than
5,000 job losses under a cost-cutting plan on Thursday, creating
a political headache for new President Francois Hollande.
The cuts at the French flag carrier, part of the loss-making
Air France-KLM Group, come as the world's airline
industry grapples with limited growth prospects, rising costs
and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
But Hollande's Socialist government, in place since last
month, has pledged to counter rising unemployment by making it
prohibitively expensive for companies to lay off workers.
To try to minimise the impact of the job cuts on a workforce
of 70,000, partially state-owned Air France promised to avoid
forced layoffs, encouraging early retirement, voluntary
departures, part-time working and work-sharing.
But it said forced redundancies would be unavoidable if
unions refused to support management's plans. The job losses
will be made by the end of next year.
"Air France is facing a fundamental choice about its
future," Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said in
a statement as he met the airline's works council.
"If we all make the necessary equitably distributed efforts,
there will be no forced departures."
This did little to reassure union leaders who fear Air
France could use the threat of wider layoffs to wring
concessions from the workforce.
"Before we come to any agreement, we want an assurance that
there will be no compulsory redundancies until 2015, unless
there is a major event," said Beatrice Lestic, general secretary
of Air France's CFDT union.
SHARES RISE
Shares in Air France-KLM, previously down 13 percent this
year after a plunge of over 70 percent last year, rose as much
as 7.9 percent on news of the job cuts. They closed the day up
5.5 percent higher, the biggest gainer on the broad French
SBF120 index.
Air France-KLM and Europe's other older carriers have been
confronting losses in short-haul operations as the continent's
economy has taken a battering.
The Franco-Dutch group unveiled a three-year plan in January
to reduce debt and operating costs by 2 billion euros ($2.5
billion) in an effort to break even in 2014.
Air France-KLM, which has a combined 103,000 workers, says
labour contracts stop it heading off competition from low-cost
carriers, including Britain's easyJet.
Meanwhile, airlines expect any benefit from falling oil
prices to be wiped out by Europe's worsening economic
prospects.
Air France-KLM's German rival Lufthansa announced
3,500 administrative job cuts around the world last month.
The Air France job cuts are a blow to Hollande's government,
which is fighting unemployment of 10 percent - its highest this
century - and plans new rules to make it harder to fire workers.
The government and unions fear a wave of layoffs from
companies that did not want to make them during the politically
sensitive election period.
Labour Minister Michel Sapin, who has said the government's
aim is to "make layoffs so expensive for companies that it's not
worth it", told Europe 1 radio on Thursday that he supported
negotiations between management and unions to save Air France.
"Management is saying that if nothing is done, this great
company risks collapsing," Sapin said. "It's not 'if nothing is
done the dividends will decline', it's not about profitability."
($1 = 0.7873 euros)
(Editing by Lionel Laurent and Matthew Tostevin)