PARIS, Sept 18 French airline Air France said it discussed a new voluntary departure plan with staff on Wednesday to reduce costs as it forecast it would miss its break-even target this year to post a sixth consecutive annual operating loss.

"We are in a period of weak demand," Chief Executive Frederic Gagey said on Wednesday.

Air France, part of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM , added that it was "imperative" to break even next year.