PARIS Oct 31 Air France-KLM remains ready to help Italian airline Alitalia under "very strict conditions," Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of the Franco-Dutch group, said on Thursday.

Air France-KLM said earlier it was writing off the full value of its 25 percent stake in Alitalia, which has called on shareholders to provide new funds to help it stay afloat.

"We have always said we are a loyal and serious partner of Alitalia; we will help Alitalia under very strict conditions," de Juniac told a news conference.

The conditions concern the airline's medium-haul and long-haul networks, social mechanisms and "financially, a very strong restructuring," he told a results news conference.

Alitalia said its flights continued without disruption.

