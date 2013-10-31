PARIS Oct 31 Air France-KLM remains
ready to help Italian airline Alitalia under "very strict
conditions," Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of the
Franco-Dutch group, said on Thursday.
Air France-KLM said earlier it was writing off the full
value of its 25 percent stake in Alitalia, which has called on
shareholders to provide new funds to help it stay afloat.
"We have always said we are a loyal and serious partner of
Alitalia; we will help Alitalia under very strict conditions,"
de Juniac told a news conference.
The conditions concern the airline's medium-haul and
long-haul networks, social mechanisms and "financially, a very
strong restructuring," he told a results news conference.
Alitalia said its flights continued without disruption.
