PARIS, June 15 Air France announced
line closures and 80 million euros ($90 million) of new cost
cuts on Monday as it accelerates its Perform 2020 restructuring
plans in the wake of another drop in its unit revenues.
The carrier, part of Air France-KLM, said it would
close four loss-making lines including Kuala Lumpur and three
destinations in Europe, and reduce frequencies or capacity on
other routes in Japan, Brazil and Russia.
Air France is also studying whether to defer deliveries of
two types of new aircraft, the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, and
retire a third A340 early because the older plane achieves poor
fuel economy.
The airline also said it was launching legal action against
the SNPL ADF Alpa pilots' union, citing a lack of progress in
seven months of negotiations about reorganisation plans.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Laurence Frost)