(Adds details, background)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, June 15 Air France announced
line closures and 80 million euros ($90 million) of new cost
cuts on Monday as it accelerates its Perform 2020 restructuring
plans in the wake of another drop in its unit revenues.
The carrier, part of Air France-KLM, said it would
close four loss-making lines including Kuala Lumpur and three
destinations in Europe, and reduce frequencies or capacity on
other routes in Japan, Brazil and Russia.
Air France said it may also defer deliveries of new Airbus
A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft and retire another Airbus A340
early because the older plane achieves poor fuel economy.
The airline said it was launching legal action in order to
push through its reorganisation plans because it had failed to
make any progress in seven months of talks with the SNPL ADF
Alpa pilots' union.
Union representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
Air France, like other traditional carriers, faces severe
competition from low-cost rivals on regional routes and from
state-backed airlines such as Emirates for long-haul passengers.
A strike last year over its existing productivity drive cost
the company 500 million euros. German rival Lufthansa is having
similar difficulties getting cuts past union officials.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Laurence Frost and Susan
Thomas)