PARIS May 4 Air France-KLM pledged on Friday
not to back down on the need for a profound overhaul in labour
agreements and reiterated a deadline to reach a deal with unions
on cost cuts by end-June.
Finance Director Philippe Calavia said he was confident the
outcome of French elections would not have an impact on the
group's ability to see through a restructuring plan and that an
incoming government would grasp the need for radical changes.
Speaking to analysts, he also ruled out a capital increase
as the airline group, whose losses widened in the first quarter,
battles to cut its unit costs in the face of high oil prices.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)