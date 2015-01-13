* Air France-KLM denies Figaro report it plans to cut 5,000 jobs

* Plans to cut costs but too early to provide details-spokesman (Adds details, comment)

PARIS Jan 13 Air France-KLM SA said on Tuesday it was too early to detail further belt-tightening actions to cope with a tough economic climate as it denied a Le Figaro newspaper report that it planned around 5,000 job cuts.

"The group denies information reported by Le Figaro," a group spokesman said.

The Franco-Dutch airline in December issued its third profit warning in six months, trimming its 2014 forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 200 million euros to 1.5 billion to 1.6 billion euros, citing higher-than-expected costs from a pilot strike and weak long-haul revenues.

"On Dec. 18, the group said that its situation and the deteriorating competitive climate required additional cost-cutting actions and a significant reduction of its investment plan," he said.

"A strengthening of these actions on costs will be submitted to staff representatives ... nothing has been decided yet," he added. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by G Crosse)