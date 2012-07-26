PARIS, July 26 Air France said on Thursday it
would impose cost savings on its flight attendants after a
majority of cabin crew refused to back the airline's proposals
to rule out compulsory job cuts in exchange for a 20 percent
improvement in productivity.
Two out of three unions representing cabin crew voted
against the proposal to cut 5,122 posts through voluntary
measures, dealing a blow to the loss-making airline's efforts to
push through politically sensitive restructuring plans.
Air France is looking for cost reductions of 2 billion euros
($2.46 billion) over two and a half years to reduce its debts by
an equal amount and ensure its survival as one of Europe's
largest carriers.
Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said earlier
this week the company's "Transform 2015" plan, already accepted
by ground staff, would be pushed through even if the airline's
15,000 flight attendants rejected it.
Support for the plan by the airline's largest cabin staff
union, representing 26 percent of attendants, fell short of the
30 percent support needed for the proposal to be adopted.
"This document demands too much even if we are aware of the
economic situation," said Sonia Mitic, an official at the SN-PNC
union, one of the labour groups that rejected the proposal.
De Juniac told a hearing on Tuesday that the airline, part
of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM, would apply a
less favourable version of the plan if cabin staff rejected it.
Results of a similar referendum among Air France pilots are
expected to be announced in the middle of August.
Air France is trying to persuade about 60 pilots to work for
three years at its low-cost division Transavia France in
exchange for bonuses.
An Air France spokesman said similar incentives had been
offered to flight attendants who later turned down the offer.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
