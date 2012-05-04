PARIS May 4 Air France-KLM unveiled a wider first-quarter operating loss on Friday as increased passenger traffic failed to compensate for weak international trade and record fuel costs.

Operating losses grew to 597 million euros from 403 million euros a year ago on revenues which grew 6 percent to 5.645 billion euros. Net losses were flat at 368 million euros.

The Franco-Dutch group warned of wider operating losses in the first half, but maintained its objectives for the full year as a restructuring plan starts to bear fruit in the second half.

Analysts on average expected a first-quarter operating loss of 560 million euros on sales of 5.53 billion and a net loss of 409 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.