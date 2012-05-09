PARIS May 9 Air France-KLM passenger traffic
rose 2.8 percent in April led by new low-cost operating bases in
southern France, with the increase magnified by the impact of
last year's Japanese tsunami on year-ago comparisons, the
airline group said on Wednesday.
The passenger load factor, or proportion of seats sold, rose
2 percentage points to 83.3 percent as the growth in traffic
outpaced a 0.3 percent increase in the number of seats on sale.
Cargo traffic fell 8.3 percent as capacity fell 3.3 pecent,
pushing the load factor for freight down 3.5 percentage points
to 64.2 percent, the Franco-Dutch group said in a statement.
The figures appeared to extend a trend seen in the first
quarter when Air France-KLM said higher passenger traffic failed
to compensate for weak cargo hit by gaps in world trade.
