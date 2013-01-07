PARIS Jan 7 Air France-KLM hopes to complete a
long-delayed purchase of Airbus A350 long-range jets by
the end of March, Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac
said on Monday.
Air France-KLM placed the provisional $7 billion order for
25 wide-bodied A350-900 passenger jets in September 2011 at the
same time as ordering 25 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
Although the Boeing order has since been confirmed, the
Airbus part of the deal remains incomplete because Air
France-KLM and engine maker Rolls-Royce cannot agree over
who should maintain the engines on the Airbus aircraft.
"We are making good progress in talks with Rolls-Royce and
Airbus and we hope to reach a final agreement by the end of the
first quarter," de Juniac told a news conference.