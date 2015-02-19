(Adds analyst comment, details changes to fleet plans)
By Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher
PARIS Feb 19 Air France-KLM stepped
up cost cuts and said it would slash 600 million euros from its
planned investments in its latest bid to tackle a stagnating
European economy.
Europe's second-largest traditional network carrier after
Germany's Lufthansa also eased its debt-reduction
goals as a weak euro threatens to dampen the benefits of lower
oil prices.
After three profit warnings in the past 12 months, it
declined to give a 2015 profit forecast as it unveiled full-year
earnings, helping to drive down its shares almost 5 percent to
7.205 euros.
"Guidance is too vague," French bank Societe Generale said.
Air France-KLM said it was beefing up a 2020 strategic plan
after a recent two-week pilot strike cost it 425 million euros
and forced it to soften debt reduction targets.
Although lower oil prices have boosted airline balance
sheets, Air France-KLM is worried about currency swings and
overcapacity in some long-haul markets.
"With the way we see the market developing, except for the
North Atlantic, we are being very, very cautious," Chief
Executive Alexandre de Juniac told journalists.
De Juniac said the annual investment savings of 300 million
euros in 2015 and 2016 would mainly involve the fleet.
Delivery of three medium-haul jets will be deferred for the
main fleet, he said. The Air France brand, which uses Airbus
jets on most short routes while KLM uses Boeing, has unfilled
orders for three Airbus A320s.
Another 3-4 aircraft originally earmarked for a new
Transavia Europe subsidiary, which was abandoned after
September's strike, would also be affected.
Air France-KLM will defer or cancel 3 or 4 long-haul jets
and phase out 2 or 3 others, De Juniac added.
Air France-KLM has 25 long-haul Boeing 787-9s and 25
similar Airbus A350-900s on order.
It also has unfilled orders for 5 Boeing 777s and earlier
this month disclosed an order for 17 Boeing medium-haul 737 jets
for its Transavia low-cost unit.
The group revised up its unit cost reduction target for
2015-17 to an average of 1.5 percent a year, instead of a
previous goal of between 1 and 1.5 percent.
For 2015, the group intends to cut unit costs by 1 to 1.3
percent, saving 250-300 million euros.
It now targets net debt of 5 billion euros at the end of
2015 rather than the 4.5 billion euros targeted previously.
It eased its target for the ratio of net debt to gross
operating profit before lease rentals (EBITDAR) to around 2.5
from 2017, compared with a previous target of below 2.5.
The new measures and hesitant outlook overshadowed 2014
results that broadly met expectations with revenue down 2.4
percent and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) down by 266 million euros.
($1 = 0.8761 euros)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher; Editing by James
Regan and Vincent Baby)