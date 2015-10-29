PARIS Oct 29 Air France-KLM posted a
sharper-than-expected increase in third-quarter profits on
Thursday, but warned unions that the gains from improved demand
over the summer would not remove the "overwhelming need" for
cost cuts to keep pace with rivals.
With the year-earlier quarter hit by a pilot strike, the
Franco-Dutch airline group turned in operating profit that
almost quadrupled to 898 million euros ($982.05 million) on
revenues that grew 10.8 percent to 7.415 billion euros.
That compared with average analyst forecasts of 694 million
and 7.236 billion respectively.
But after failing to strike a productivity deal in recent
stormy negotiations with pilots, Air France-KLM lowered its
forecast for unit cost savings in 2015 to 0.5-0.7 percent from
1-1.3 percent and urged unions to resume talks. It continued to
predict a 1 billion euro drop in debt in 2015 to 4.4 billion.
After a healthy peak summer season, Finance Director
Pierre-Francois Riolacci said that by end-September the group
had begun to hold onto some of the benefit from low oil prices
that had previously been swallowed by currencies and revenue
pressures.
"But this is fragile; it's something that can't last, not
least because we don't have enough visibility for the winter
season when we see quite significant increases in (industry)
capacity on European long-haul, and even more so intra-Europe."
Lufthansa, which also reports on Thursday, and
British Airways parent IAG have also improved their
performance, leaving a gap in competitivity that Air
France-KLM's earnings alone would not be able to fill, he said.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew
Callus)