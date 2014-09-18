PARIS, Sept 18 A pilots strike at Air France
stretched into its fourth day on Thursday, with the two sides
still at odds in a dispute over cost cuts that has forced the
airline to cancel nearly 60 percent of its flights.
The pilots are carrying out a week-long strike over Air
France's plans to expand the low-cost operations of its
Transavia brand by setting up foreign bases as it seeks to fight
back against fierce competition from budget carriers.
Air France-KLM Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac
said just 42 percent of flights would operate as pilots and
management prepared for a new round of negotiations later on
Thursday.
"I am asking the pilots: come on board with us," Juniac told
RMC radio. "Negotiations are not over, we are starting again
this afternoon."
Air France is trying to boost its earnings by expanding
Transavia but says that in doing so it is not trying to replace
Air France.
The SNPL national pilots' union has said its members are
worried the company will abandon Transavia's development in
France, blaming them, and focus on its expansion elsewhere in
Europe, moving jobs outside the country.
Unions have said they would announce on Friday whether or
not they will prolong the strike beyond this week.
Juniac said he had told pilots there would be a strict
separation between Transavia's French and European branches,
with the latter not allowed to land in French cities where the
former was operating.
In each hub where Transavia operates, pilots will work under
local employment terms, which entail higher wages and more
favourable conditions in France than in, say, Portugal.
The dispute highlights discrepancies in wages, labour
conditions and welfare coverage between European countries which
are theoretically part of a single market for goods and
services, but in fact compete with each other for jobs.
Juniac has estimated the strike is costing the company 10
million to 15 million euros ($12.9-$19.3 million) per day.
(1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro)
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)