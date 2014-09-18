(Adds estimated flights for Friday)
PARIS, Sept 18 An Air France pilots union warned
on Thursday that it could vote to extend a strike "indefinitely"
if its demands are not met, as the airline was forced to cancel
around 60 percent of its flights for the fourth day.
The pilots are carrying out a strike over Air France's plans
to expand the low-cost operations of its Transavia brand by
setting up foreign bases as it seeks to fight back against
fierce competition from budget carriers.
Jean-Louis Barber, head of the Air France section of the
SNPL pilots union, told Le Monde newspaper it may vote to extend
the strike beyond a previously set limit of Sept. 22.
"The CEO of Air France cannot run the company without his
pilots," Le Monde daily newspaper cited Barber as saying.
Air France-KLM Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac
said just 42 percent of flights would operate as pilots and
management prepared for a new round of negotiations on Thursday.
"I am asking the pilots: come on board with us," Juniac told
RMC radio earlier. "Negotiations are not over, we are starting
again this afternoon."
Later on Thursday, Air France said it anticipated a "slight
improvement" in its traffic for Friday which would allow it to
run more than 45 percent of its scheduled flights.
Air France is trying to boost its earnings by expanding
Transavia but says that in doing so it is not trying to replace
Air France.
The SNPL union has said its members are worried the company
will abandon Transavia's development in France, blaming them,
and focus on its expansion elsewhere in Europe, moving jobs
outside the country.
Juniac said he had told pilots there would be a strict
separation between Transavia's French and European branches,
with the latter not allowed to land in French cities where the
former was operating.
In each hub where Transavia operates, pilots will work under
local employment terms, which entail higher wages and more
favourable conditions in France than in, say, Portugal.
The dispute highlights discrepancies in wages, labour
conditions and welfare coverage between European countries which
are theoretically part of a single market for goods and
services, but in fact compete with each other for jobs.
Juniac has estimated the strike is costing the company 10
million to 15 million euros ($12.9-$19.3 million) per day.
"Air France management has total responsibility for the
conflict with its pilots," the smaller SPAF pilots union said in
a statement on Thursday.
"There is no exciting project for Air France pilots, only an
unacceptable blackmail on their job conditions on the back of an
industrial outsourcing strategy."
(1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro)
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan and
Alexandria Sage)