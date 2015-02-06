(Corrects first paragraph to say Gagey is head of Air France,
not Air France-KLM as a whole)
AMSTERDAM Feb 6 The head of Air France-KLM
's French division made an unusual direct approach to
the Dutch public on Friday, wading into a reported clash between
the airline's two main brands with an open letter in the largest
Dutch business daily.
The letter by Frederic Gagey, chairman and chief executive
of Air France, comes after Dutch newspapers reported opposition
within the Dutch division to the common parent company's wish to
use KLM's approximately 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in annual
operating profit for group purposes, rather than reinvesting it.
In his letter, Gagey said Air France's costs had been
reduced since 2012 and noted 7,000 jobs had been cut.
"The idea that KLM feels all the pain and that Air France
isn't doing anything is completely wrong and a blow to the whole
group's 95,000 employees", he wrote in the letter, published in
Het Financieele Dagblad.
Air France-KLM issued three profit warnings last year, in
part due to a pilots' strike at Air France that cost the group
330 million euros in operating profit in the third quarter.
"The annual figures of Air France-KLM that will be published
this month will show how Air France has improved its financial
situation as of the end of 2014," Gagey wrote, referring to
yearly earnings due on Feb. 19.
After a Jan. 26 debate in the Dutch parliament, a majority
of political parties approved a motion that KLM should "have
control of its own cash register".
Deputy Minister for Transportation Wilma Mansveld said while
she sympathized with the sentiment, KLM is a private company
that was acquired by Air France in 2004.
($1 = 0.8733 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and
David Holmes)