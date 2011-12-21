PARIS Dec 21 Franco-Dutch airline Air
France-KLM has signed a contract with Libyan carriers
Afriqiyah Airways and Libyan Airlines to repair aircraft damaged
during the conflict to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi, it said on
Wednesday.
Afriqiyah has reaffirmed a contract with Air France
Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance - signed in 2008 and
suspended for a year because of political unrest - to support
its Airbus A320 and A330 fleet, Air France said.
Air France also signed a five-year repair and maintenance
deal with Libyan Airlines relating to its fleet of seven A320s,
of which three are yet to be delivered.
"Air France is offering its expertise in the resumption of
air operations in Libya by helping Afriqyiah Airways and Libyan
Airlines return their aircraft to service, aircraft which were
damaged during the fighting that took place there in recent
months," Air France said.
Air France also said it would operate a scheduled service to
Tripoli "as soon as the required safety and operational
conditions are met."
French Trade Minister Pierre Lellouche said on a visit to
Tripoli on Tuesday that European planemaker Airbus, part of
aerospace and defence group EADS, had resumed talks to deliver
aircraft to Libya following Gaddafi's fall.
The two Libyan carriers have a backlog of orders worth
around $4 billion at current list prices for Airbus aircraft.
