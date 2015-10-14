PARIS Oct 14 Air France said on Wednesday that
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls' industrial relations adviser
was taking over as head of human resources at the airline as
conflict over planned cost and job cuts rages between management
and pilots.
Current HR head Xavier Broseta, who had his shirt ripped off
as angry employees hounded him out of a meeting about job losses
last week, will take up a new post at Franco-Dutch parent group
Air France-KLM.
Gilles Gateau, deputy chief of staff and labour relations
aide to Valls, will replace Broseta, Air France said in a
statement.
Gateau, 56, was an aide to ex-Prime Minister Lionel Jospin
from 1997 to 2001, whose Socialist government opened up the then
state-owned carrier's share-ownership to private investors.
He then spent 11 years in the human resources division of
state-controlled power group EDF.
From 2012 to 2014, Gateau was chief of staff to then labour
minister Michel Sapin, now Valls' finance minister.
Gateau, who will join Air France on Nov. 1 before taking up
his new role in January, arrives in the middle of a labour
dispute which made headlines after pictures of Broseta fleeing
through crowds of angry workers were broadcast around the world.
Broseta was shown his shirt ripped off, his tie loose around
his neck, scaling a fence to escape angry workers. A second
manager had his shirt ripped down the back, and a security guard
was left unconscious for several hours after the melee.
Air France had previously failed to secure pilots' agreement
on a plan to increase working hours for the same pay, prompting
it to propose a more draconian "Plan B" involving plans for
2,900 job cuts.
Like other European carriers, Air France is wrestling with
growing competition on short-haul routes from low-cost airlines
and on long-haul routes from Gulf-based airlines backed by their
countries' sovereign wealth.
Valls called the violence at Air France a national
embarrassment. Several Air France workers were arrested on
Monday and face trail in December accused of offences that
expose them to up to three years in jail.
The Socialist government has sought to put across a more
business friendly image and show France has the stomach for
free-market reforms.
Energy Minister Segolene Royal on Wednesday accused Air
France managers of having been "a bit weak" in terms of dialogue
with workers.
Asked if the restructuring should include 2,900 job cuts,
the minister, who oversees transport, told BFM TV: "I don't
think so ... You don't run a company by pressuring or
undermining employees."
