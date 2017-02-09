PARIS Air France's two main pilots unions expressed scepticism about the French airline's plans to create a new low-cost company on Thursday.

Air France, part of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM, unveiled the details of the plan on Thursday. It aims to launch the new company's first medium-haul flight in the autumn and the first long-haul flight next year.

Air France-KLM said last November it would launch a new long-haul business with lower costs as it aims to regain market share from Gulf rivals and revive profits without further straining relations with staff.

