PARIS, Sept 30 Air France said on Wednesday that
negotiations with representatives of its pilots over its
"Perform 2020" restructuring plan had failed.
Air France, part of Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM
, said in a statement: "The many hours of talks and
negotiations, closely followed by the chairman and CEO of Air
France, could not yield, within a reasonable timetable, an
agreement insuring the growth and competitiveness of the
company."
Air France-KLM will hold a board meeting on Oct. 1 and Air
France will follow with its own board meeting on Oct. 2.
Air France had threatened to cut 10 percent of its long-haul
network by 2017 unless pilots accept significant cost cuts and
changes to working conditions, union sources told Reuters
earlier this month.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)