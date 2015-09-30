PARIS, Sept 30 Air France said on Wednesday that negotiations with representatives of its pilots over its "Perform 2020" restructuring plan had failed.

Air France, part of Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM , said in a statement: "The many hours of talks and negotiations, closely followed by the chairman and CEO of Air France, could not yield, within a reasonable timetable, an agreement insuring the growth and competitiveness of the company."

Air France-KLM will hold a board meeting on Oct. 1 and Air France will follow with its own board meeting on Oct. 2.

Air France had threatened to cut 10 percent of its long-haul network by 2017 unless pilots accept significant cost cuts and changes to working conditions, union sources told Reuters earlier this month. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)