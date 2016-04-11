PARIS, April 11 Air France has made fresh
cost-cutting proposals to pilots' unions that would see a rise
in the number of flying hours and more flexibility in return for
a share of the resulting productivity gains, the French
carrier's head said on Monday.
The plans by Air France, which were sent to unions on
Sunday, with a May 2 deadline to respond, would also see it hire
more than the 600 new pilots previously envisaged through 2020,
taking the total number to 3,900, Frederic Gagey said.
Air France is cutting labour costs to better compete with
deep-pocketed Gulf airlines and fast-growing European low-cost
carriers. It dropped a so-called 'Plan B' restructuring project
with forced job cuts in January and tilted its plans towards
growth in the wake of a slide in oil prices.
"The cost per hour of flying falls, this is necessary for
the company to be competitive, but this is done in the context
of more flying hours, so no one loses out," Gagey told a
conference call. "Overall, pilot pay won't drop."
The unit of Air France-KLM said the proposals
would improve productivity by between 5 percent and 10 percent,
and that the resulting gains would be shared with pilots,
without being more specific.
Air France's Franco-Dutch parent returned to profit last
year, helped by a drop in the fuel bill and growth in passenger
numbers.
