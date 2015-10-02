PARIS Oct 2 The head of SNPL, the main pilots union at Air France, said on Friday it was ready to make new proposals to management in a long running dispute over working practices.

Union chief Philippe Evain made the comments to Reuters after Alexandre de Juniac, the head of parent Air France-KLM, told Europe 1 radio that while talks with the pilots to boost productivity at the national airline had failed, "the door was not closed" to more talks.

Air France on Thursday warned it would be cutting back on its operations in the next two years to safeguard its future after talks with pilots over a restructuring plan failed.

(Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)