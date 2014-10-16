* Airline, pilots say reach preliminary agreement
* Air France pilots flying for Transavia can keep AF
contract-deal
* Shares of Air France-KLM close up 6.5 percent on news
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, Oct 16 Air France and its main
pilots' union SNPL said on Thursday they reached a tentative
deal aimed at ending a dispute over the airline's low cost unit
Transavia France, sending shares in the airline up 6 percent.
Air France said it expected the text they had agreed on to
be signed in mid-November.
Air France-KLM's plans to grow its budget brand Europe-wide
had angered pilots at the French arm of the business, who went
on strike for two weeks in September, costing the company some
500 million euros ($639.70 million) and forcing it to revise its
plans.
Pilots feared the project would erode their own pay and
labour conditions. As the dispute worsened, Air France-KLM
scrapped its scheme for Transavia Europe, but pressed ahead with
its plan to expand Transavia France.
According to the deal, all pilots flying for Transavia
France will be employed under Transavia France operating and pay
conditions. But Air France pilots flying for Transavia will be
able to keep their Air France contract, the company said.
There will be a single seniority list for the units, it
added, and any changes in working conditions and remuneration at
Transavia France will be submitted to union representatives of
both Air France and Transavia pilots.
Shares in Air France-KLM jumped on the news of the agreement
and closed up 6.5 percent, the strongest performers on the Paris
bourse's broad SBF 120 index.
Like other traditional carriers, the Franco-Dutch group has
been squeezed in its long-haul business by competition from
Middle East airlines, on shorter routes by the low-cost sector,
and by industry overcapacity.
(1 US dollar = 0.7816 euro)
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage and Natalie Huet; Editing by
Emelia Sithole-Matarise)