PARIS Aug 16 Pilots for Air France-KLM
have backed proposals to alter their contracts and
working conditions as part of the airline's three-year
restructuring plan, aimed at reducing operating costs and debt.
Labour union SNPL, which represents more than two-thirds of
the pilots, said on Thursday 67 percent of its members had voted
for the plan.
The agreement reached with pilots does not include job cuts,
but does feature voluntary transfers with bonuses to Air
France-KLM's low-cost arm Transavia.
The vote comes after ground staff at Air France-KLM also
approved similar restructuring measures, leaving only cabin
crews in opposition.
Under a three-year plan dubbed "Transform 2015," Air France-
KLM is seeking to reduce operating costs by 2 billion euros
($2.5 billion) with the proceeds going to pay down debt.
Air France-KLM will cut some 5,000 jobs to turn around its
short- and medium-haul business, which lost roughly 500 million
euros last year.
Air France-KLM, formed from a merger of French and Dutch
carriers in 2004, is snared between low-cost rivals like easyJet
in Europe and Gulf carriers such as Emirates
taking chunks of its long-haul premium business.
Air France-KLM has a combined 103,000 workers and is 15
percent owned by the French government.