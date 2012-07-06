PARIS, July 6 Air France is set to
sign a deal with groundworkers to approve a restructuring that
aims to cut 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) costs over the next
few years, with flight attendant and pilot unions still holding
out.
Unions including CFE-CGC, CFDT and FO said on Friday they
would sign an accord with Air France on behalf of groundworkers
who make up the large majority of the airline's 49,300 French
employees.
The three unions make up more than 30 percent of the staff
votes required for the accord to be approved.
Meanwhile, flight attendants' unions UNAC and SN-PNC said
there were still obstacles to a deal, including the structure of
shifts and hours. "If these obstacles are not overcome, then we
are headed to a 'no' vote," said Didier Foussat of SN-PNC.
Air France shares were up 1.9 percent at 1125 GMT.
The company also said passenger traffic rose 4.6 percent in
June across all regions, while cargo traffic fell 2.8 percent.
($1 = 0.8077 euro)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing Leila Abboud; Editing by
Dan Lalor)