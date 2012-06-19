PARIS, June 19 Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM is considering selling a stake in its Servair catering unit, which is valued at 300 million euros ($380 million), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, without identifying its sources.

The carrier has hired investment bank Lazard to test the level of interest in the business, though no decision has been made on whether or how much to sell, the news agency said.

Air France-KLM and Lazard were not immediately reachable for comment.

Servair is the world's third-largest catering company with a 9 percent market share, with 230,000 meal trays delivered every day and 10,250 staff, according to the company's website. Turnover reached 797 million euros last year.

Air France-KLM is in the midst of a restructuring in an effort to return to growth in the face of rising competition and fuel bills. The carrier has said it will cut staff, reduce its short- and medium-haul fleet and beef up its low-cost unit. ($1 = 0.7889 euros)