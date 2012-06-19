PARIS, June 19 Franco-Dutch carrier Air
France-KLM is considering selling a stake in its
Servair catering unit, which is valued at 300 million euros
($380 million), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, without
identifying its sources.
The carrier has hired investment bank Lazard to test the
level of interest in the business, though no decision has been
made on whether or how much to sell, the news agency said.
Air France-KLM and Lazard were not immediately reachable for
comment.
Servair is the world's third-largest catering company with a
9 percent market share, with 230,000 meal trays delivered every
day and 10,250 staff, according to the company's website.
Turnover reached 797 million euros last year.
Air France-KLM is in the midst of a restructuring in an
effort to return to growth in the face of rising competition and
fuel bills. The carrier has said it will cut staff, reduce its
short- and medium-haul fleet and beef up its low-cost unit.
($1 = 0.7889 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dale Hudson)