PARIS, July 10 French carrier Air France said it
has finalised an agreement with staff representatives as part of
its efforts to push through a three-year restructuring plan to
reduce debt and operating costs.
Unions have signed a deal for ground staff at Air France,
part of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM, while
unions representing pilots and cabin crew plan to put the accord
to a vote of its members, Air France said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Air France-KLM unveiled a three-year plan in January to
reduce debt and operating costs by 2 billion euros ($2.5
billion) with an aim to break even in 2014. Air France said last
month it needed to cut 5,000 jobs.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)