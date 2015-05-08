(Adds details, share price)
PARIS May 8 The French state has bought 5.1
million shares in Air France KLM, giving it an
additional 1.7 percent stake in the Franco-Dutch airline for
which it paid between 33.15 million euros ($37 million) and 45.9
million.
The government, which had already owned 15.88 percent of the
airline, said it aimed to gain more weight at the annual
shareholders' meeting on May 21, where a resolution that could
block the granting of shares with double voting rights will be
submitted.
The government is seeking to take advantage of a new law
that doubles voting rights for long-term investors.
"These double voting rights are already a reality today
within the portfolio of companies owned by the state and in more
than half of CAC 40 stocks," the French economy ministry said in
a statement on Friday.
Air France KLM shares were up 4.2 percent in early trade at
8.12 euros.
The French government used the same strategy a few weeks ago
at Renault, lifting its stake in the French car maker
prior to the annual meeting to make sure a motion that would
have prevented it from increasing its say did not pass.
($1 = 0.8940 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Clarke and
David Holmes)