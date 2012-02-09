PARIS Feb 9 A strike by pilots is costing
Air France around 8-10 million euros ($10.6-$13.3
million) per day in operating income, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday as the industrial action entered its fourth and final
day.
The airline said it expected to cancel up to 35 percent of
long-haul flights and up to 25 percent of shorter flights during
the day.
Extra costs included compensating passengers, rebookings and
notifying thousands of passengers of axed flights this week via
email or text message, the spokeswoman said.
The strike has added to travel disruption caused by freezing
temperatures across Europe.
The SNPL pilots' union said around half its members were
taking part in the action over plans by the government to make
strikers in the airline industry give two days' notice before
any walkout, rather than no notice.
Transport minister Thierry Mariani said earlier this week
the government was determined to push through the legislation,
which would let airlines plan minimum services during a strike
rather than waiting until the strike day to find out how many
staff were coming to work.
The legislation, adopted in the lower house of parliament in
January, will be taken up by the Senate in mid-February.
Air France shares were up 2.4 percent at 0940 GMT.
($1 = 0.7545 euro)
(Reporting by John Irish and James Regan; Editing by Dan Lalor)