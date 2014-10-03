PARIS Oct 3 Air France may revise the cost of a
two-week pilots strike higher to as much as 400 million euros
($500 million) due to losses from cancelled bookings, a source
close to the company said on Friday.
The company has so far said that the strike, which ended on
Sunday, cost 300 million euros.
"Air France-KLM has already publicly mentioned 300 million
euros. This amount could reach 350 or 400 million euros, when
taking into account especially the lost bookings during the
strike period," a source close to the company said.
Air France plans to announce a revised estimate of the
losses incurred on Oct. 8, the carrier said in an email.
Before the strike, the company was targeting earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.2-2.3
billion euros for 2014.
(1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by
Andrew Callus)