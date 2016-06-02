PARIS, June 2 Air France pilots union Spaf has
called on members to go on strike during the first week of the
Euro 2016 soccer championship in a protest over pay, a Spaf
spokesman said.
Spaf, which represents about a quarter of pilots at the
French carrier, said it wanted to coordinate the strike with the
main SNPL pilots union. The SNPL was not immediately available
for comment.
The Spaf spokesman said the strike would take place from
June 11 until June 14. The soccer tournament begins in Paris on
June 10.
