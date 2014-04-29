PARIS, April 29 Air France plans to
cancel an unspecified number of flights as the result of
possible national strike action planned on May 3-30 by pilots
union SNPL, the airline said on Tuesday.
"This strike action is unusual both for its significance,
lasting nearly a month, as well as for its methods which will
penalize Air France flights at two peak times of day," the
airline, part of Air France-KLM, said in a statement.
France's largest pilots union is calling for strikes for two
hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon and most
of the affected flights will be cancelled, Air France said in a
statement.
(Reporting by James Regan, Editing by Tim Hepher)