UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
PARIS Feb 7 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic for January rose 3.7 percent while cargo traffic dropped 10.3 percent, hit by the weak economy and the timing of Chinese New Year.
The airline said on Tuesday the rise in passenger activity meant capacity rose 0.6 percent and lead to a 2.5 point gain in load factor to 81.6 percent.
The timing of Chinese New Year in January this year, as well as the ongoing effects of last year's disaster in Japan, saw a 2.3 percent decline in both traffic and capacity on the Asia network. The load factor remained stable at 85.3 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.