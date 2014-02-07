PARIS Feb 7 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in January, driven by growth on routes to the Americas.

The passenger load factor, a measure of the portion of capacity filled, rose by 1.8 percentage points to 83.3 percent, the carrier said in a statement. Passenger numbers rose 3.8 percent to 5.68 million.

Cargo traffic fell 0.8 percent in January, while capacity declined 0.9 percent, the airline added. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)