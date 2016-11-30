(Updates with reaction)
PARIS Nov 30 Suspended prison sentences of
three to four months where handed down on Wednesday to three
people found guilty of violent conduct when Air France
executives had their shirts ripped to shreds last year by
employees furious over planned job cuts.
The images of the attacks on the Air France
managers made headlines in October 2015 and drew condemnation
across France's political and business classes.
Video footage broadcast worldwide at the time showed Air
France executive Xavier Broseta stumbling to the ground, his
shirt in tatters, as he and another executive fled angry
employees, scaling a metal fence to escape.
"This closes a sorry chapter," the airline said in a
statement on Wednesday, welcoming the ruling which it said
underlined that violence of any kind was unacceptable.
The incident took place when Air France managers presented
plans to cut 2,900 jobs and pull the airline out of 10 percent
of its long-haul routes.
"This image hurts our country," Prime Minister Manuel Valls
said at the time.
The court acquitted two others of charges of violence, but
fined 10 others for damage to property during the incident. The
fines of 500 euros ($532) each were half the amount a state
prosecutor had sought.
($1 = 0.9394 euros)
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Editing by Richard Balmforth/Jeremy
Gaunt)