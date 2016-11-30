PARIS Nov 30 Three people were given suspended
prison sentences of three to four months on Wednesday after
being found guilty of violent conduct when Air France executives
had their shirts ripped to shreds last year by employees furious
over planned job cuts.
The images of the attacks on the Air France managers made
world headlines in October 2015 and drew condemnation from
France's political and business classes, with Prime Minister
Manuel Valls saying the scenes had hurt the image of France.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing
by Richard Balmforth)