PARIS May 31 Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM will probably wait until at least 2014 before it uses its option to take control of Italian airline Alitalia, in which it has held 25 percent since January 2009, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"It's unlikely in 2013," Jean-Cyril Spinetta told Reuters following Air France-KLM's annual general meeting, declining to fix a timetable for the move. The French carrier has the option to take control of the Italian airline from January. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)