PARIS, March 9 Air France-KLM said it
plans to increase capacity on its services by 1.5 percent this
summer, driven by a 15 percent increase on flights operated by
its Transavia European budget carrier.
The Franco-Dutch airline said it would offer 0.1 percent
more long-haul capacity on its network as it resumes services
between Paris and Tehran, increases flights to the United States
and China, and launches a new route between the French capital
and Astana.
KLM is suspending its summer service to Dallas, meanwhile,
because of lower demand in the gas and oil market, Air
France-KLM said in a statement on Wednesday.
The medium-haul network will offer 0.7 percent more
capacity, with 13 new routes across Europe, while Transavia will
add 36 new destinations, Air France-KLM added.
Air France-KLM is cutting labour costs and restructuring its
network to better compete with deep-pocketed Gulf airlines and
fast-growing European low-cost carriers.
Weak oil prices have reduced the cost of fuel and provided
some relief for the carrier, but it has nonetheless warned that
pressure on ticket prices from competition could eat into those
benefits this year.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)