PARIS, April 6 Air France-KLM is no
longer at risk financially but the Franco-Dutch carrier needs to
become one of the world's airline giants again to avoid decline,
outgoing Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac told RTL radio on
Wednesday.
De Juniac, who announced his surprise departure to lead the
International Air Transport Association late on Tuesday, said he
had achieved his goals of ending losses and reducing debt at the
carrier, despite having three years left of his mandate.
"We have made enormous progress at Air France-KLM with the
group's 100,000 staff," he told RTL. "When I arrived there were
significant losses, the company was being suffocated by its
debt, and we had lost our way in terms of products, we were
going backwards.
"We put the company back in the black, we paid down its
debt, and I think we have a product line... that is one of the
best in the world."
Air France-KLM is emerging from four years of restructuring
amid tough competition from low-cost carriers and Gulf rivals,
and de Juniac won a fresh four-year mandate from the airline's
shareholders last May.
The carrier returned to profit last year with an operating
result of 816 million euros ($927 million) and net income of 118
million, helped by passenger growth and a lower fuel bill. Net
debt fell to 4.3 billion euros as of Dec. 31 from 5.4 billion a
year earlier.
De Juniac told RTL there was still "an enormous amount" to
do for the future of the airline.
"Air France is out of the danger zone ... but it has not
returned to the group of the top three or four best in the
world, and that's what's needed for Air France," he said.
"In a race that is led by giants, if you're not among these
giants, you decline."
Asked if he had any advice for his successor, who has yet to
be appointed, he said: "Take the company forward, develop it,
it's ready."
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
