By Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher
PARIS, April 6 The outgoing head of Air
France-KLM said on Wednesday he was no longer worried
about the airline's survival, but his departure leaves an
elusive successor facing a challenging task to complete its
turnaround, airline industry sources said.
De Juniac, who announced his surprise departure to lead the
International Air Transport Association on Tuesday, said he had
achieved his goals of ending losses and reducing debt, despite
having three years left of his mandate.
"Air France is out of the danger zone ... but it has not
returned to the group of the top three or four best in the
world, and that's what's needed," he said in a radio interview.
His departure sent shares in Air France-KLM down 3.2
percent, bucking a firmer market.
"The share price reaction tells you he was well regarded by
investors and that it will be a struggle to find somebody as
good to replace him," said Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo.
The Franco-Dutch group faces a six-week scramble to fill the
post before its annual shareholder meeting on May 19.
"Having an AGM without knowing who is going to lead the
group would not look very good," Christian Magne, an employee
shareholder representative on the Air France-KLM board,
acknowledged.
"Everything will be done to find someone of the right
profile for the AGM in May," he told Reuters.
Air France-KLM is prepared to look outside the airline
world, sources familiar with the process said.
External candidates include SNCF railways chief Guillaume
Pepy, widely seen as seeking a new post. But Pepy said in a
radio interview he was "only a candidate to do my work at SNCF".
Aides to Nicolas Dufourcq, head of state bank BPIfrance, and
Alexandre Bompard, head of French retailer FNAC, dismissed
reports they could be candidates.
Although cited by some French media, Airbus
planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier is seen as unlikely to seek
the job, having reportedly refused it last time it came up.
Orange telecoms head Stephane Richard, like de
Juniac a former chief of staff at the treasury, could not be
reached for comment about reports linking him to the job.
"The successor needs to be somebody who can work with the
political world, plus handle the industrial relations. It needs
to be someone with ultra-strong business skills and the ability
to negotiate," said aviation analyst John Strickland.
People close to him said de Juniac had been worn down by
conflict with the company's powerful unions.
"He wanted to leave ... and he can leave on a high," an
industry source said.
Others said de Juniac, who served at the treasury under
former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, enjoyed only
lukewarm support from the Socialist government over job cuts, an
issue that could become a worse headache for his successor.
