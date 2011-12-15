(Adds background, spokeswoman comment)
PARIS, Dec 15 - Air France-KLM denied on
Thursday a media report that said the Franco-Dutch airline would
cut 2,000 jobs in 2012 as part of a plan to save about 800
million euros ($1 billion)annually over the next three years.
The report, published in French daily La Tribune, had said
these cuts would go alongside 4,000 positions that have not been
renewed over the last 15 months, citing several sources.
A spokeswoman for the airline told Reuters: "Air France
categorically denies this report."
Air France-KLM, which is 15.7 percent-owned by the French
state and 9.8 percent-owned by employees, spends about one-third
of its revenue on staff, its biggest expense, compared with
about a quarter for Lufthansa.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
