PARIS Feb 22 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM plans to limit capacity hikes on its flights this summer season to 0.6 percent because of an uncertain economic environment, it said on Wednesday.

The carrier will lower capacity by 0.2 percent on medium-haul flights, while it will raise it by 0.8 percent on long-haul services, it said in a statement.

"Given the uncertain economic environment, the Air France-KLM group's increase in capacity in available seat-kilometres will be limited to 0.6 percent..." the airline said.

Including the launch of provincial bases in the French cities of Marseille, Toulouse and Nice, the group's medium-haul operations will see an increase of 3 percent, for a total capacity gain of 1.4 percent, the carrier added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)