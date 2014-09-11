* Shares rise on new plan

PARIS, Sept 11 Air France-KLM pledged to lift core earnings by up to 10 percent a year through 2017 as part of a new plan combining an assault on the European leisure market with efforts to retain the loyalty of long-haul travellers.

Europe's second-largest network carrier, facing a double threat from European low-cost rivals and fast-growing long-haul carriers in the Gulf, said the new 'Perform 2020' package would allow it to capitalise on three years of tough restructuring.

The current Transform 2015 turnaround plan is on course to deliver over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in savings a year.

The new plan calls for further reductions in unit costs of 1 to 1.5 percent a year, coupled with new investments and a plan to expand low-cost unit Transavia.

Shares in the Franco-Dutch group rose two percent on the proposals, which went further than some analysts had expected.

Traders in Paris said the airline had been expected to slow the pace of cost reductions, but that it remained vulnerable to the progress of labour talks and cost-cutting by rivals.

The targeted increase in core earnings - measured as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and aircraft rental payments (EBITDAR) - also beat some forecasts.

"We think Air France-KLM has been successful at cutting costs ... Our initial verdict: a small positive," Robin Byde, transport analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, said in a note.

Despite delivering on previous targets, Air France-KLM says more belt-tightening is needed to confront low-cost rivals easyJet and Ryanair in Europe, while trying to compete against fast-growing Gulf carriers on longer routes.

Air France-KLM said it would invest in improved products and services for long-haul networks and boost the performance of its hubs, while revamping its short- and medium-haul operations.

It said its targets were consistent with a return on capital of 9-11 percent in 2017, against a revised 2.9 percent for 2013, entering the territory of Europe's low-cost carriers.

"We want to be able to capture growth in a significant and profitable way: that is the challenge of this plan," Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac told a news conference.

By 2017, Transavia will have a fleet of 100 jets, up from about 50 now, and start using foreign bases. French pilots plan strikes next week over the offshoring plan.

Transavia's expansion to more than 20 million passengers a year by 2017 - up from 9 million last year - is expected to contribute 100 million euros of additional income in that year.

The company aims to lift Transavia out of the red from the following year after paying for up to 10 new bases outside its home markets, France and Netherlands. It will also create a single business unit for all point-to-point activities.

TOUGH MARKET

New competition has prompted Europe's legacy carriers to speed up restructuring measures and tweak their business models.

Lufthansa is expanding low-cost services, Alitalia is set to undergo restructuring and Finnair has cut pilot costs.

IAG, owner of British Airways and Iberia, has been one of the few legacy carriers not to cut its profit outlook this year. It is weathering the tough market better after already forcing through a deep restructuring and thanks to its ownership of Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling.

Air France-KLM pledged to keep a tight lid on debts, reducing net debt below 2.5 times core earnings from 2017, compared with more than 5 times in 2012 and 4.2 times in 2013.

To support this, the airline said it would lease a larger proportion of its fleet and that it had the flexibility to shed up to 50 aircraft from its balance sheet over 6 years.

Transavia Chairman Bram Graeber said it would both buy and lease more Boeing 737s to help double its fleet, but it was too early to order a newly launched high-density version of 737.

Air France-KLM told investors it aimed to bring its cargo unit back to breakeven in 2017 as it reduces all-cargo planes.

But it said it was ready to make acquisitions to support the growth of its maintenance division, which it expects to generate up to 80 million euros of additional profit in 2017.

Air France-KLM, which says it is the world's second largest jet servicing company after Lufthansa Technik, set down a marker last year when it had lengthy negotiations with Rolls-Royce over rights to service Airbus A350 engines.

De Juniac, formerly a senior executive at French equipment maker Thales, said it would go beyond heavy machinery repairs and seek to expand in servicing high-margin components.

