* Takes 119 mln euro impairment charge on Alitalia
* Sees 2014 EBITDA at low end of targeted range
* Expects to achieve 2 bln euro debt reduction in 2015
* Third-quarter operating profit up 29 pct
* Alitalia posts 9-month loss, chairman resigns
By Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher
PARIS, Oct 31 Fog clouding the future of
Alitalia deepened on Thursday when Air France-KLM
wrote off the value of its stake and told Italy it would ignore
an emergency cash call for the battered airline unless "very
strict conditions" were met.
Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of the Franco-Dutch
group, said he had been "offended and discouraged" by the
conduct of talks to keep Alitalia afloat.
"We are not here to put money into a company that cannot
last for the long term. We need a real, robust plan that will
stay the course," the former French finance ministry official
told reporters after announcing higher third-quarter profits.
The Italian airline declined to comment on the writedown,
saying only that its flights continued without disruption. It
later said its nine-month loss had widened to 162 million euros
($220.24 million)from 119 million euros a year ago.
Hurt by competition from low-cost carriers and high-speed
trains, Alitalia has asked shareholders to take part in a
300-million-euro capital increase. But it said on Thursday that
only three of its 21 Italian investors had subscribed so far.
Air France-KLM, forced by a weak economy to put back its own
debt reduction plans by as much as a year, says it backs
Alitalia's financing move in principle. But it has kept the
airline guessing over whether it will participate, despite
mounting pressure from Italian shareholders.
If it refuses to participate in the increase, Air
France-KLM's 25 percent stake will fall automatically to 11
percent.
Alitalia Chairman Roberto Colaninno, who led the group of
Italian investors which last rescued Alitalia in 2008, said he
would no longer be a manager in the company after the capital
increase.
Air France-KLM, which took part in a shareholder loan early
this year, has given few details on its conditions for investing
more in Alitalia which has seen a decade of losses.
But de Juniac set out a broad agenda for any agreement that
appeared to include jobs. The conditions cover the medium-haul
and long-haul networks, "social mechanisms" and "financially, a
very strong restructuring," he told a news conference.
"We don't have the money to do something temporary. This is
not a punishment for the Italians or bad treatment. I think it
is good for the Italians that we do this," he said, adding Air
France-KLM had sometimes been kept "out of the loop".
Air France-KLM took an impairment charge of 119 million
euros, fully depreciating the value of its 25 percent stake in
Alitalia, which it came close to buying in 2008.
"This is an important sign because it comes back to the
battle over price. Air France is saying the company is already
worth practically zero," said Andrea Giuricin, transport analyst
at the University of Milan Bicocca and author of a book called
"The endless privatisation of Alitalia".
Italy's emblematic flag carrier has lurched from crisis to
crisis since 2000, when talks with what was then a standalone
Dutch airline, KLM, broke down in acrimony. KLM merged with Air
France in 2004, kicking off a round of European consolidation.
The Italian government has urged Alitalia to seek another
foreign partner if talks collapse with Air France-KLM, but
interested candidates are seen as few and far between.
"Air France-KLM seems to be calculating that there are no
other candidates for Alitalia," a Paris-based banker said.
"If it doesn't get the guarantees it wants on restructuring,
then it would have every reason to let its shareholding be
diluted, even if it has to come back later. It might end up more
expensive, but it would be safer," he added.
Some analysts are wary about further involvement, despite
Italy's appeal as Europe's no.4 travel market. Shares in Air
France-KLM rose 0.4 percent after the latest rebuff.
"We believe AF-KLM should not invest further in Alitalia,"
said Citi airlines analyst Andrew Light in a note.
Air France-KLM said it faced "major difficulties" in
boosting its medium-haul and cargo businesses. Earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would be about 2.5
billion euros in 2014, at the low end of its target range, and
a 2 billion net debt reduction would only be achieved in 2015.
Air France-KLM had previously set its sights on reaching the
debt goal by the end of 2014. It is in the midst of a major
restructuring plan which it said was otherwise on track.
German rival Lufthansa said the first signs of
market recovery in cargo, a bellwether for the economy, were
visible for the fourth quarter, but disappointed with slower
growth in its passenger business.
Lufthansa shares fell 1.8 percent.
Air France-KLM, which has announced 2,880 new job cuts, said
unit costs fell 1.5 percent on a constant fuel and currency
basis in the third quarter and confirmed it aimed to improve its
second-half operating result at the same pace as the first half.
Operating earnings for the third quarter rose 29 percent to
634 million euros from a proforma level of 491 million, despite
revenue which grew just 0.4 percent to 7.212 billion.