May 3 Airgas Inc, a distributor of industrial gases, reported a jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as sales rose 13 percent.

First-quarter net earnings were $87.97 million or $1.12 per share, compared with earnings of $62.76 million or 74 cents per share in the same quarter of 2011. Adjusted for items, earnings were $1.11 per share.

Revenue rose to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion, Airgas said.