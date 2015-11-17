BRIEF-Roka Bioscience says entered into 5-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with Foodchek Systems Inc
* Roka Bioscience Inc says entered into an 5-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with foodchek systems inc
PARIS Nov 17 France's Air Liquide said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to buy U.S. peer Airgas Inc for $143 per share in cash, giving the company a total enterprise value of $13.4 billion ($13.40 billion).
The deal, which will be accretive to earnings from the first year, will yield more than $300 million of pre-tax cost, efficiency and volume synergies, the majority within two to three years, the statement said.
Air Liquide said it had committed bridge financing for the transaction and intends to refinance it through a capital increase in the range of 3 billion euros to 4 billion euros, and a combination of U.S. dollar and Euro long-term bonds.
($1 = $1.0000) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Whitebox Advisors Llc reports 11.4 percent passive stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc as of April 28 - sec filing