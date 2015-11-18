* Cash offer at $143 a share represents 50.6 pct premium
* Air Liquide would be clear global leader in industrial
gases
* Shifts focus to faster-growing U.S. market
* Air Liquide shares down 6 pct
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 18 French industrial gases company
Air Liquide's proposed $13.4 billion acquisition of
U.S. rival Airgas Inc was lauded by analysts on
Wednesday for its strategic rationale but questioned over the
bumper price.
Shares in Air Liquide fell more than 6 percent as investors
weighed up the deal announced late on Tuesday. Airgas shares
jumped by nearly 30 percent.
The cash offer at $143 a share represents a premium of 50.6
percent to Airgas's one-month average price before the deal was
announced. It is worth more than double the $5.1 billion bid
from Air Products that Airgas rejected in 2010.
Analysts said that buying Airgas, the leader in U.S.
packaged gases, will help Air Liquide to overtake rivals Linde
AG, Air Products and Praxair to top
spot in North America and speed diversification away from
slow-growth Europe.
But at an estimated enterprise value of 13.5 times Airgas's
2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) the deal looks expensive and would require
a capital increase by Air Liquide.
Air Products had offered a multiple of roughly 10 times
EBITDA in 2010, analysts noted.
Airgas has a price to earnings ratio of 27.94, against 23.66
for Air Liquide, 21.17 for Lindeand and 19.53 for Praxair,
Reuters data shows.
The proposed takeover is the latest in a string of
mega-deals this year. And like the merger of brewers SAB Miller
and AB InBev and the takeover by oil major
Royal Dutch Shell's of BG Group, the hefty
valuation heaps pressure on the buyer to show the deal can be
made to pay.
'KNOCKOUT PRICE'
"There is likely to be some concern expressed about the
premium being offered, which we believe has been pitched at a
'knockout price'," Liberum analysts said, adding that the deal
was a "very good strategic move".
The agreement includes a break-up fee that, while not fully
protecting against a rival offer, still makes it very expensive
for a rival to outbid Air Liquide, the company's finance chief
Fabienne Lecorvaisier said.
Air Liquide said that the U.S. industrial gas market, worth
$17 billion last year and projected to reach $22 billion in
2020, was attractive because it the world's largest industrial
gases market and is set for long-term growth as low energy
prices drive investment.
After completion of the deal Air Liquide will make 42
percent of its gas and services sales in America, against 24
percent now, while Europe's contribution will drop to 37 percent
from 48 percent.
Air Liquide provides industrial gases used in the food,
auto, chemical, oil and gas, aerospace and semiconductor
sectors, as well as in engineering and construction. It also
supplies medical gases that help patients to breathe, relieve
pain or are used in anaesthesia.
"Air Liquide accelerates its strategic diversification away
from its slow-growth European base," Morningstar senior analyst
David Silver said.
"Industrial gas companies have invested in new capacity in
China and other emerging markets in recent years. The recent
slowdown in emerging market economies may have led Air Liquide
to reconsider developed market opportunities."
The deal will boost earnings from the first year, Air
Liquide said, with Chairman and CEO Benoit Potier saying on
Wednesday that it expects to achieve more than $300 million in
savings within two to three years.
The deal, which combines Airgas' $5.3 billion in sales with
Air Liquide's $20.4 billion, also makes the French company the
undisputed No.1 global player, well ahead of Linde, Kepler
Cheuvreux analysts said.
Air Liquide has bridge financing for the deal and plans to
refinance it through a capital increase in the range of 3
billion euros to 4 billion euros ($3.2 billion-$4.3 billion) and
a combination of long-term bonds.
(Additional reporting by Noelle Mennella in Paris; Editing by
David Goodman)