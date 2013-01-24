Jan 24 Industrial gas supplier Airgas Inc reported a 14 percent higher third-quarter profit as gas sales and storage tank rental revenue rose by 6 percent.

Profit rose to $82.9 million, or $1.05 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $72.6 million, or $0.93 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.21 billion.

The company supplies cylinders of oxygen, argon, and other gases used in construction, healthcare and entertainment.