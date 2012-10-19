BRIEF-CACI awarded $40 mln task order to support naval sea systems command headquarters staff
* CACI awarded $40 million task order to support naval sea systems command headquarters staff
NEW DELHI Oct 19 State-run carrier Air India has offered to sell five Boeing 777 planes, according to a tender document posted on its website on Friday.
Bidders have until Nov. 19 to submit their bids for the planes that were earlier planned to be leased out.
The debt-crippled carrier has been under pressure to trim costs and is alive today thanks to the $5.8 billion taxpayers' bailout.
* Norsat announces filing of supplemental information for Hytera $11.25 USD offer and date for reconvened meeting to approve arrangement